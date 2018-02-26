Purrrfection: 8 reasons why cats really do make the best pets EVER

Listen, I am a dog person, through and through.

HOWEVER, I personally think that cats get themselves a bad rep, and they don't deserve it!

I decided to set the record straight by asking my cat-loving friends why they love their furry felines.

Here are the reasons that cats make the 'best' pets.

1. No vermin problem.

Okay, the first merit I have to give cats is their ability to repel all kinds of critters. Take mice (and rats… shudders), if you have a feline friend in your home, chances are those small furry pests will avoid you. Ann if they do try to come into your home, your cat will probably end them – and deliver you their body as an offering. Weird, but damn efficient.

2. They don't mind being left alone.

So with dogs, you can't help but feel guilty when you leave for work in the morning. However, the cat is probably happy to see the back of you – purely because they really enjoy their own company. It is pretty comforting to know that they're happy out just lounging around all day.

3. They're super playful.

Cats tend not to get the credit they deserve – especially when it comes to their playfulness. Cats LOVE messing around, playing with toys and all that good stuff.

4. But also love chilling out.

On the other end of the spectrum, cats love just laying around all day, relaxing! If you just want to sit on the couch all evening and have a good cuddle, then cats are the lads for you.

5. The purr.

Sorry, but is there anything more relaxing than hearing your cats gentle purr? No. No there is not.

6. That sweet litter box.

One of the major cat perks is that they can be trained to use a litter box. Rather than having to bring them outside every time they need the loo, they simply go in the box, and you clear out the box as you see fit. Simples.

7. They can mind themselves.

Many cat owners allow their furry friends to roam the streets, and give them accress to a cat door. There;s never any fear that they won't return. Cats are very street wise, and know how to handle themselves.

8. They can be HIGHLY entertaining.

Have you ever actually googles cat memes and videos? They're actually GAS. So even if you don't actually own a kitty, you cannot deny the fact that they're freakin' hilarious.