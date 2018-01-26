Pump the jam: This is the number 1 song from the year you were born
Right now, the likes of Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and Halsey dominate the music charts.
However, have you ever wondered what song took over pop culture in the year you were born?
With the help of bobborst.com, we've shuffled through the archives to find which song was top of the charts from 1980 to 2000.
1980 Blondie – Call Me
1981 Kim Carnes –Bette Davis Eyes
1982 Olivia Newton-John – Physical
1983 Police – Every Breath You Take
1984 Prince – When Doves Cry
1985 Wham! – Careless Whisper
1986 Dionne and Friends – That's What Friends Are For
1987 Bangles – Walk Like An Egyptian
1988 George Michael – Faith
1989 Chicago – Look Away
1990 Wilson Phillips – Hold On
1991 Bryan Adams – (Everything I Do) I Do It For You
1992 Boyz II Men – End Of The Road
1993 Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You
1994 Ace Of Base – The Sign
1995 Coolio – Gangsta's Paradise
1996 Los Del Rio – Macarena (bayside boys mix)
1997 Elton John –Candle In The Wind, and Something About The Way You Look Tonight
1998 Next – Too Close
1999 Cher – Believe
2000 Faith Hill – Breathe