Pump the jam: This is the number 1 song from the year you were born

Right now, the likes of Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and Halsey dominate the music charts.

However, have you ever wondered what song took over pop culture in the year you were born?

With the help of bobborst.com, we've shuffled through the archives to find which song was top of the charts from 1980 to 2000.

1980 Blondie – Call Me

1981 Kim Carnes –Bette Davis Eyes

1982 Olivia Newton-John – Physical

1983 Police – Every Breath You Take

1984 Prince – When Doves Cry

1985 Wham! – Careless Whisper

1986 Dionne and Friends – That's What Friends Are For

1987 Bangles – Walk Like An Egyptian

1988 George Michael – Faith

1989 Chicago – Look Away

1990 Wilson Phillips – Hold On

1991 Bryan Adams – (Everything I Do) I Do It For You

1992 Boyz II Men – End Of The Road

1993 Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You

1994 Ace Of Base – The Sign

1995 Coolio – Gangsta's Paradise

1996 Los Del Rio – Macarena (bayside boys mix)

1997 Elton John –Candle In The Wind, and Something About The Way You Look Tonight

1998 Next – Too Close

1999 Cher – Believe

2000 Faith Hill – Breathe