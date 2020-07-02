Public urged to sleep out to help ‘Shine a Light’ on homelessness

This year’s Shine A Light Night initiative is calling on people all over the country to sleep out for one night and raise funds to help Focus Ireland’s vital services. As a result of the Covid-19 impact on communities across Ireland, people experiencing homelessness are more vulnerable than ever before. With 8,876 people currently without a home in Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Focus Ireland, to sponsor its annual fundraising initiative – Shine A Light Night.

Shine A Light Night will take place on the night of October 16 and this year members of the general public are encouraged to consider the initiative and sleep out in their gardens or homes, to raise vital funds to help alleviate homelessness. On the same night business leaders will sleep out at the Law Society of Ireland, Blackhall Place, Dublin and at Cork’s historic Spike Island and as always, companies around Ireland can also sign up to support the initiative by pledging to fundraise and sleep out at their workplace.

This year, Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy are aiming to raise €1.3 million to support people experiencing homelessness across the country. Since the event began in 2015 Shine A Light Night has raised over €5.3m for people experiencing homelessness in Ireland. In 2019, the support of Bord Gáis Energy as sponsors enabled Focus Ireland to help over 14,200 people.

Speaking on the launch of Shine a Light Night, Managing Director of Bord Gáis Energy, Catherine O’Kelly said, “Looking back on a challenging few months, Bord Gáis Energy has never been prouder of our partnership with Focus Ireland. As the country moved into lockdown, the efforts of the team at Focus Ireland enabled them to move 918 people into long-term homes in March and April alone. The team and I in Bord Gáis Energy are as committed as ever to supporting Focus Ireland in the crucial work it does to address the causes of homelessness and increase support for those who are at risk of losing their home.

We're delighted to launch the annual #ShineaLightNight initiative with @FocusIreland today. We are appealing to businesses and the general public to sign up and sleep out on October 16th to help end family and youth homelessness. Learn more and sign up below — Bord Gáis Energy (@BordGaisEnergy) July 2, 2020

"Bord Gáis Energy has been supporting Focus Ireland since 2015, and 2020 marks our second year of the Shine A Light Night sponsorship. Over the last five years we have recognised the importance of giving back to those who need our help most and following the impact that Covid-19 has had on our society, we need this year’s event to be bigger than ever in raising vital funds to support this devastating social issue. We urge every individual, family and business across the country to join us and give one night, to shine a light on homelessness.”

For further information and to sign up to participate in Shine A Light Night 2020 visit www.focusireland.ie/ shinealight