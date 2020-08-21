Public encouraged to host Hospice Coffee Morning to raise vital funds

Together for Hospice, which consists of fundraising representatives of Hospice and specialist palliative homecare services throughout the country have launched this year’s Hospice Coffee Morning together with Bewley’s. The campaign is celebrating its 28th year and Hospices nationwide together with long-standing partner Bewley’s, are calling on the Irish public to host a coffee morning on Thursday, September 24 to help raise vital funds for their local hospice.

This year due to COVID-19 restrictions, coffee morning hosts are encouraged to host socially distanced or virtual coffee mornings to ensure the safety of attendees and that government guidelines* are adhered to. It is hoped that this year’s events, whether held in small groups in homes or virtually with colleagues and friends, will raise much needed funds for hospices across Ireland, to meet growing demands for the services.

Journalist and broadcaster, Sharon Ní Bheoláin, officially launched this year’s campaign, which is asking people across the country to support this important initiative by hosting a socially distanced or virtual coffee morning. Those who cannot attend coffee morning can simply text COFFEE to 50300 donate €4 to support, with every euro raised locally staying locally, supporting local hospice and homecare services and helping give patients the best quality of life during their illness. (Text costs €4. Hospice Coffee Morning Together with Bewley’s will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.)

Since its inception in 1992, Hospice Coffee Morning together with Bewley’s has raised over €39 million for local hospices and specialist palliative homecare services nationwide. The vital funds raised have enabled local hospice groups to fund front line staff such as nurses and healthcare assistants who provide specialist, high quality and loving care to patients and their families, fund on-going facility enhancements as well as purchasing crucial equipment. Ambassador Sharon Ní Bheoláin commented, “I’m delighted to be involved with this year’s Hospice Coffee Morning together with Bewley’s. It has been a difficult few months for many and I really wanted to help shine a light on the great work of hospices nationwide. It is crucial that we continue to support fundraising events like this and raise vital funds for hospice and specialist palliative care services across the country”.

Fintan Fagan, CEO at St. Francis Hospice and Together for Hospice Spokesperson said, “The money raised through Hospice Coffee Morning Together with Bewley’s, is crucial to ensuring that we continue to meet each individual patient’s needs and to support their families and loved ones. The success of the campaign over the last 28 years is testament to the support from our coffee morning hosts, donors, ambassadors and our long-time sponsor Bewley’s”.

Jason Doyle, Managing Director at Bewley’s Ireland & UK said, “It’s been a privilege for Bewley’s to be involved with Hospice Coffee Morning together with Bewley’s for the past 28 years. Last year we reached a major milestone in our fundraising and to date have raised over €39 million for local hospices across Ireland. Caring for people and the community is at the heart of Bewley’s and this is very much aligned with the services local hospices provide for its communities. Our connection to hospice is a perfect fit with the ethos of our company and we are delighted to be involved once again with this important fundraising event for Hospice.’’

To register to host a coffee morning on September 24, or on a date that suits you, go to www.hospicecoffeemorning.ie or call 1890 998 995. Hosts are provided with a Coffee Morning Pack containing Bewley’s coffee, posters and invitations free of charge. Remember, every cup counts!

The public can support Hospice Coffee Morning Together with Bewley’s on Thursday, September 24 2020 by:

Hosting a Virtual Coffee Morning Hosting a Socially distanced Coffee Morning with a small group of family or friends If you can’t host or attend a coffee morning, please consider making a donation to your local hospice Text COFFEE to 50300 to donate €4

* Stay Safe – no matter what type of Coffee Morning you host – please always remember to stay safe and adhere to the current HSE and Government COVID-19 guidelines. Please visit www.hse.ie to see the most up to date guidance.