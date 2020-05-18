Get involved! Public urged to take part in 21k in 21 days challenge

The current pandemic has been a true nightmare for millions around the world. Everyone has been struggling in their own personal ways, whether they're big or small, but that hasn't stopped the people of Ireland from pulling together to help those in dire need of our support.

Down Syndrome Limerick is calling on the public to take part in their new challenge to help raise vital funds for children and adults with Down Syndrome.

They provide support and essential services to children and adults with Down Syndrome, including speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, peer-to-peer support, counselling, educational support for teachers and SNAs as well as running an adult education programme, which provides the necessary skills to adults to secure meaningful employment.

Like many other charities, Down Syndrome Limerick has not been immune to the Covid crisis. Their funding streams have been decimated and all of their fundraisers have been cancelled. However, they have organised a virtual walk/run in an effort to raise funds.

The 21k in 21 days challenge is unique as people of all fitness levels can complete the 21km and can do as much or as little as they want each day to reach the target. An App is downloaded to track progress and it allows people to get involved in an event that connects with people, albeit virtually, as well as getting out in the fresh air to exercise, to help with health and mental wellbeing while having the feel good factor of doing it all for a worthwhile cause and supporting our community. The event will take place on May 25.

People can register at www.DSL21k.com. The entry fee is €20 but people can donate more if they would like to. All proceeds go to Down Syndrome Limerick.

People from all over the Emerald Isle and afar have signed up to take part.