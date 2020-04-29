Public asked to donate coffees to our incredible frontline workers

This week, Irish Lifestyle brand Gym + Coffee is teaming up The Green Wave, to deliver coffees to doctors, nurses and first responders across the country and they’re looking for your help! If you're hoping to give back to our amazing frontline workers then this campaign is for you.

This Friday, May 1 is Workplace Wellbeing Day and Gym + Coffee, along with The Green Wave team, want make sure our incredible frontline workers are treated to a great coffee for the day that’s in it. The Green Wave, is a social and emotional movement which was set up to help support frontline staff, during the Covid-19 crisis offering small gestures and pick-me-ups for Ireland’s essential workers through the joy of a good cup of coffee. The Green Wave is working with local coffee shops to help bring a bit more business to them during this tough time too. It’s a win-win!

The tireless work of frontline staff has not gone unnoticed. Long, arduous hours in difficult conditions is exhausting and the teams at Gym + Coffee and The Green Wave want to make sure they are getting a delicious caffeine hit when they need it.

Here’s all you need to do to help:

Donate a coffee online with The Green Wave at www.thegreenwave.ie

Post a picture on Instagram with your morning coffee and tag @gympluscoffee

Use the hashtags #MakeLifeRicher and # thegreenwave

Nominate a friend to do the same

For every picture tagged and coffee bought, Gym + Coffee will match the donation!

Every €2 donated to The Green Wave promises to get a quality cup of coffee into the hands of a frontline worker!

For more information visit www.gympluscoffee.com and www.thegreenwave.ie