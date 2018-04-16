PSA: You can now get your very own giant customised pet pillow

Moving out of your family home brings many challenges. Sure, you'll have buy your own food and do your own washing, but above all else, the biggest drawback to making it as a strong, independent woman is having to say bye-bye to your beloved family pet.

Well, what if we told you that you can now get a giant customised pet pillow so you'll never again be without your furry friend?

Yep. Thanks to the good folk over at GoMine, it's now possible to transform your four-legged pal into a life-sized pillow. So you'll get all of the cuddles – just with less of the hair.

A post shared by GoMine (@gomineofficial) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

The unique cushions are made to order, and all you need to do is capture your pet looking super cute and send the snap over to GoMineOffical, where it will then be copied onto a fluffy pillow.

There is four different sizes to choose from 40cm, 50cm, 60cm or 70cm – depending on the longest side of your pet.

The cushions will set you back anywhere between €30 and €50, and they ship worldwide.

A post shared by GoMine (@gomineofficial) on Jan 18, 2018 at 8:56am PST

Oh, and if you're looking for something different, the brand also offers pillows with your pet inside an ice-cream cone – because why not?

You can browse the rest of what the site has to offer here.