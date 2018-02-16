PSA: Tickets for Longitude festival 2018 are on sale in one hour

Ladies and gents, the first inclination that summer is around the corner has arrived – with the release of the first wave of music festival tickets.

Longitude 2018 tickets go on sale at 9am today, and with a line up chock-a-block with rap and hip hop artists, they're sure to fly out the virtual door.

On Friday, J Cole is headlining along with Post Malone, on Saturday, Diplo, Travis Scott and Tyler, The Creator will take to the stage, while on Sunday Solange Knowles will close out the festival.

Ahead of the rush, there are a few steps you can take to make sure you get your tickets.

First up, you need to create or log into your Ticketmaster account, and add your card details to your account in advance.

This will save you fumbling with your card when you go to purchase your tickets.

A post shared by Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:09am PST

The official advice is also to only open one tab at a time and dont refresh your page once you're logged in top purchase your tickets.

Also performing across the weekend are Anderson .Paak, Migos, Tyler The Creator, Sampha, Khalid, and Cardi B.