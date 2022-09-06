PSA: Penney’s are now selling Charlotte Tilbury dupes!

If you’re anything like us, the appeal of owning luxury makeup is always strong. From the glamorous packaging to the gorgeous lipstick shades, there’s nothing nicer than treating yourself to a fancy piece of makeup. Unfortunately, because the cost of everything is rising at the minute, we’re having to postpone purchasing expensive treats.

Don’t despair for long though, because Penney’s is here to save the day! The beloved store has just launched their “P.S… Sweet” range, and all of the products in the collection are perfect dupes for many of Charlotte Tilbury’s most popular items!

So, if you want to have that luxurious makeup feeling without actually breaking your bank account, then here are our top picks from Penney’s latest range:

Penney’s PS… Sweet Lip Wardrobe (RRP €7)

This lip kit is an absolute steal! The incredibly cute packaging contains four items – a hydrating lip oil, a shimmering lip gloss, a matte lipstick and a matching lip liner. With the exception of the lip oil, all of these items can be purchased separately. However, to get the perfect lip combo, we’d recommend buying the whole kit.

Penney’s PS… Sweet Dual Tone Blusher (RRP €5)

This trusty compact has everything you could ever want in a blusher. The edge of the product gives the apples of your cheeks a delicate rosy tone, while the heart-shaped centre helps to add a touch of brightness and radiance to your side profile. Who doesn’t love two products for the price of one?

Penney’s PS… Sweet 12 Shade Eyeshadow Palette (RRP €7)

We can’t believe how much of a bargain this eyeshadow palette is! With twelve gorgeous neutral shades, you can either go for a subtle matte daytime look, or get party-ready with sparkling shimmers. No matter what look you create with it, it’s the perfect palette to make your eyes pop!

Penney’s PS… Sweet Mascara (RRP €3.50)

Get fluttery, luscious lashes with this mascara! The gentle bristles on the wand ensure that your lashes will not only lengthen from root to tip, but also gain as much volume as possible. If you want that extra curliness, you can also pick up a pair of eyelash curlers in the collection (RRP €2.50), to ensure that your lashes will remain bouncy all day long. What’s not to love?

Penney’s PS… Sweet Floral Emboss Highlighter (RRP €4)

The prettiest highlighter we ever did see! Paired perfectly with the dual-tone blusher, this highlighter will give your face a beautifully soft glow with a stunning pink undertone. Swipe the product across the tip of your nose, the arch of your brows and your cupid’s bow to add a little extra radiance.