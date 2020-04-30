PSA: Normal People’s Paul Mescal is on the Late Late tomorrow

Well, after watching the first two episodes of Normal People, it’s safe to say the entire country has now fallen in love with Paul Mescal. The actor, who plays Connell in the on-screen adaption of Sally Rooney’s novel, has swiftly become the man of our dreams. We’ve never appreciated tiny GAA shorts and a silver chain as much as we do now.

Normal People has been praised all across the world and we're not one bit surprised. It is perfectly cast, beautifully written and makes us feel unbearably patriotic- a moment of appreciation for the pack of Tayto on the table in the pub.

If you’ve already powered through the entire season of Normal People then fear not, Mescal will join Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show this Friday.

The 24-year-old will be chatting to Ryan about being catapulted to fame with his portrayal of Connell, as well as those sex scenes.

We never thought we’d fancy the fella off the Denny ad so much, but here we are.

Picture This, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Evanne Ní Chuilinn, Henry Sheflin, Aidan O'Shea and Kieran Donaghy will also appear on the show tomorrow night.