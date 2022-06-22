Proud dad Jason Derulo shares the sweetest tribute video for his son

In My Head singer Jason Derulo shows how much of a proud dad he is by posting the cutest video dedicated to his one-year-old son.

With a voiceover from a video compilation posted to Instagram, Derulo said, “To my son, just know from the first time I saw you, I knew that you would be special”.

“I gave you my name but I gave you King second because I believe you can change the world. You can have anything in this world that you want, as long as you put your heart into it”.

“You’re always the happiest one in the room, never lose that”.

He closed off by emotionally saying, “I can’t promise to be here for the rest of your life, but I can promise to love you for the rest of mine”.

The lovely video was full of clips of Jason and his son from when he was first born all the way up until the present day. The Talk Dirty singer captioned the post, "I love u more than anything @jasonking".

Followers and fans of the 32-year-old headed to the comments to tell Jason how good of a dad he is and how lucky he is for his family.

One fan penned, “He’s a beautiful boy and you have a beautiful family”, while another said, “Being a parent is the best thing in life”.

“King is a lucky little boy, he couldn’t have a better man as a father”, added a third follower. Singer Sincere Show also wrote, “A legend in the making”.

Jason and Jena Frumes started dating in 2020 and welcomed their son into the world in May 2021. A few months later, Jason announced that he and Jena had split ways and were co-parenting their son.

Since the beginning of this year, the two sparked rumours that they were back together after they were spotted together on numerous occasions and Jena posted snaps of them on holiday.