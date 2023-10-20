Protect your skin from Ireland’s harsh weather with these essential products

As the winter season approaches, French pharmacy brand Avène has revealed its hero products to combat the harsh Irish weather and protect your skin. Winter in Ireland can be especially tough on the skin due to the cold, dry air and occasional bursts of sunshine. Avène's Hydrance collection is tailor-made to keep skin nourished, hydrated and safeguarded against the winter elements.

Avène's Winter Skin Arsenal includes:

Avène Hydrance Aqua Gel (50ml €33)

This lightweight, non-greasy gel is perfect for moisturizing your skin during the winter months. It helps replenish the skin's moisture balance, leaving it soft, smooth, and comfortable. The Avène Aqua Gel is formulated to soothe even the most sensitive skin, making it a go-to product for those dealing with winter dryness and irritation.

Avène Hydrance Boost Serum (30ml €32.50)

Hydration is key to maintaining healthy skin in winter, and the Hydrance Boost Serum is here to deliver just that. Packed with Avène's signature Thermal Spring Water, this serum provides long-lasting hydration while reinforcing the skin's natural barrier. Its lightweight, velvety texture makes it a must-have in your winter skincare routine.

Avène Thermal Spring Water (150ml €10.50)

A true hero product, Avène's Thermal Spring Water is rich in minerals and antioxidants, known for its calming and soothing properties. Spritz it on your face throughout the day to keep your skin refreshed and protected from the winter's harsh conditions.

Avène Very High Protection SPF 50+ Fluid (€23.50)

While it might seem counterintuitive, sunscreen is crucial during the winter months, especially in Ireland. According to the Irish Cancer Society, up to 90% of UV rays can get through light clouds and snow can even reflect 80% of these harmful rays! Avène's SPF 50+ Fluid offers high sun protection while being gentle on the skin. It shields against UV rays, preventing sun damage and premature aging, even on cloudy winter days.

"The importance of maintaining a healthy skincare routine to strengthen barrier function during the winter cannot be overstated," says Melanie Black, Training and Scientific Communications Manager at Avène. "While many people associate sunscreen only with summer, it's just as vital during the colder months. The combination of Avène's Thermal Spring Water, Hydrance Boost Serum, Hydrance Aqua Gel and Very High Protection SPF 50+ Fluid packs in loads of hydration, and comprehensive broad spectrum protection ensuring your skin remains radiant and resilient all season long."

Avène understands the unique skincare needs of Irish people and is committed to providing effective solutions for winter skin. With its specialized products, Avène aims to empower individuals to take control of their skincare regimen and embrace the beauty of winter without compromising their skin's health.

Available from pharmacies nationwide and online at millies.ie.

www.avene.co.uk