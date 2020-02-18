Help protect your home: Aldi is selling a CCTV Kit for your house

Protect your home and family from intruders with high quality home security systems at sensible prices. Aldi is selling a host of gadgets that will help protect your home, no matter where you are. The fear of your home being robbed is surreal so why not invest in the CCTV kit for €179.99?

This easy-to-install 1080p HD CCTV kit will make sure your home is protected. The kit includes 4 cameras – 2 bullet and 2 dome 1080p cameras – suitable for indoor and outdoor use (IP66 rated). Other features include Night vision, Set-and-forget recording – record continuously for up to 60 days on a pre-installed 1TB hard drive. View remotely from a compatible smartphone or tablet via 3G/4G using free iOS/ Android app. Infrared vision records in low light up to approx. 20m. Includes a 3 Year Warranty.

Aldi is also selling the below items that are bound to protect your home all year round:

Solar PIR Security Light €4.99 – 160 lumens light with approx. 3m detection range. Approx. 15-30 second illumination. Dusk to dawn operation. Approx. 6-hour run time on full charge. Includes Fittings.

Alarm Padlock €4.99 – 10 second 110dB twin-tone siren alarm. Includes 3 Keys, Batteries and Spare Batteries.

Laminated Padlock and Cable €4.99 – 1.8m Cable and 50mm Padlock with 2 Keys.

4 Digit Key Safe €11.99 each – Weatherproof aluminium key safe for outdoor and indoor use. Dual cover protects locking mechanism. 4-digit resettable combination (10,000 possible combinations). Includes Fixings. Generous storage compartment approx. 9 x 6.5 x 3cm.

Yale Digital Electronic Safe €28.99 each – Programmable digital keypad. 2 locking bolts and internal hinges. Floor/wall mountable. Includes Fixings, Override Keys and Batteries. Approx. 20 x 31 x 20cm. Free 2 Year Warranty.

All of the above products and more are on sale in 142 Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday, February 27.