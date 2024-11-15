Professor Green opens up about ‘magical’ fatherhood experience

Professor Green has been opening up about being a dad.

The Read All About It rapper shares a three-year-old son named Slimane with actress Karima McAdams.

Professor Green, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, has decided to share a glimpse into his life as he navigates fatherhood, admitting he wants his son to ‘have a different life to the one he had’.

In an interview with OK!, Stephen says life with Slimane is “Great. He’s always running round the house shouting, ‘I do NOT want to wear these pants!’ Fatherhood’s magic – you see things in a more childlike way”.

“I’d never stopped to examine a leaf for half an hour since I was a kid! I try to give Slim a life different to the one I had – to understand what he’s feeling”.

Explaining how he wants to ‘do things differently’ for his son, the 41-year-old explained, “Feelings have been an issue for me my entire life. Especially as boys, parents still say, ‘Don’t cry!’ I say ‘Cry, don’t suppress that’”.

“He’s just doing what he needs to. It’s not easy – there are times you are stressed, exhausted – but you try your best not to pass that down”.

“It’s important to challenge and facilitate that. You should be able to be sensitive amongst people you feel safe with. But also puff your chest up and get through something, rather than mask feelings with anger. I’ve learned anger’s a secondary emotion – it normally comes from a place of hurt or confusion”.

The rapper then shared more of an insight into his overall experience with parenting, revealing it’s, “Wonderful and stressful, but definitely more wonderful than stressful!”.

“Ironically, one of our favourite songs to dance to round the house is Boys Don’t Cry! And my top karaoke track is Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit. I love indie and punk. I used to skate – but I had to hide that back in the day, I was a rude boy!”.