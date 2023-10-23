Professional dancers confirmed for new season of Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice have confirmed the professional dancers that will be competing in the upcoming season.

The new season of the hit skating show will be returning to our screens at the beginning of 2024, with the hosts yet to be announced.

The celebrities that will be battling it out on the ice rink were revealed over the past few weeks and now Dancing on Ice have confirmed which pros will be helping the celebs make it to the final.

Professional dancers that will be returning to the show are Vanessa Bauer, Colin Grafton, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Sylvain Longchambon and Tippy Packard.

Andy Buchanan and Robin Johnstone will also be back on after a break of one season.

There are four newcomers in the line-up of professional dancers including Amani Fancy, Vanessa James, Annette Dytrt and Simon Sénécal.

Earlier today Alexandra Schauman and Łukasz Różycki revealed they would not be returning to the programme. Matt Evers also revealed that he would be hanging up his skates and not be back on the show.

The famous faces that will be taking to the ice to try and take home the Dancing on Ice trophy are boxer Ricky Hatton, Brookside actress Claire Sweeney, S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt and Love Island’s Amber Davies.

Other stars include Olympian Greg Rutherford, Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire, comedian Lou Sanders, EastEnders’ Ricky Norwood, radio presenter Adele Roberts, Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi.

Former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb had signed up to the show but has had to withdraw from taking part after he sustained an ankle injury.

It is yet to be announced which Dancing on Ice professionals will be partnered up with which celebrities, but we cannot wait to see who will be paired together.