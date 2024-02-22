Priyanka Chopra unveils glimpse into milestone with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra is making memories with her daughter!

The Citadel actress is currently a mum-of-one to her two-year-old daughter Malti Marie, whom she welcomed via surrogacy with her husband Nick Jonas.

After celebrating Malti’s second birthday on January 15, Priyanka has now shared a glimpse into a new milestone.

Last night, the proud mum took to Instagram to reveal that Malti has taken part in her first ever hike.

Priyanka took the opportunity to showcase several photos and videos of her toddler’s experience, including a few clips of her helping Malti along the way.

“The magic of nature. Her first hike,” the 41-year-old gushed in her caption.

“She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees,” she teased further.

Priyanka sweetly concluded her message by writing: “To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day.”

Following her adorable update, many of Priyanka’s 90.6M followers have since taken to her comments section to express their delight at Malti’s achievement.

“This is the content I live for, she’s just the cutest,” one fan replied.

“When I see her, this time she looks like Nick. But she is so cute. Adorable,” another commented.

“Enjoy. Nothing beats this kind of pure,” a third follower added.

Malti’s latest milestone comes a month after she marked her second birthday. Earlier this week, Priyanka had previously taken to social media to open up on Malti’s development.

Alongside a photo of her toddler giggling in a ball pit, the actress penned: “R u kidding me?! Malti Marie is such a champ. She surprises me everyday. Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious.”

“She climbed up this slide all by herself and launched herself off on her TUMMY, down the slide landing into the ball pit in a fit of laughter and unbridled joy. I think this will be a picture I will always remember to look at on a day I’m feeling blue,” Priyanka added.