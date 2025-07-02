Princess of Wales shares candid insight into her cancer recovery

The Princess of Wales has shared a candid reflection on her recovery from cancer.

In March of last year, Kate Middleton announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer, but chose not to disclose the type of disease. After undergoing chemotherapy treatment, the Princess later confirmed in September that she is now in remission.

Almost one year on from completing her cancer treatment, Kate has now held an honest conversation with carers and other cancer patients about its difficulties.

Earlier today, the 43-year-old – who shares little ones Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (10) and Prince Louis (7) with her husband, Prince William – visited Colchester Hospital’s Cancer Wellbeing Centre, where she shared an insight into how cancer affected her family.

“It is a life-changing experience, both for the individual patient but also for the families as well, and actually, it sometimes goes unrecognised. You don’t necessarily, particularly when it’s the first time, you don’t appreciate how much impact it is going to have,” the Princess admitted.

“Post treatment as well, I think there’s a lot of… you sort of put on a brave face during treatment. Treatment’s done, I can crack on and get back to normal again, but actually, the phase afterwards is really difficult,” she explained.

“You’re not necessarily in a clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to,” Kate detailed further.

“And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable and really underrated, especially in a space like this here, for patients not only during, but post that,” the mother-of-three added.

In a video shared last September, Kate stated to the public: “I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.”

She added: “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."