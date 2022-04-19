Princess Eugenie shares massive milestone for son August

Princess Eugenie couldn’t be prouder of her baby boy, as the 32-year-old mum has shared that her son reached quite an impressive milestone this past weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon, the Princess shared that her one-year-old son August has started walking.

As Eugenie rarely shares photos featuring her baby boy’s face, the first adorable snap which she shared yesterday afternoon, shows the back of little August, who’s seen stood in a field of daffodils.

Credit: instagram.com/princesseugenie

The toddler was wearing a gorgeous navy blue knitted jumper with khaki coloured trousers and Nike trainers.

In the second snap, Eugenie’s 1.5M Instagram followers were given a sweet glimpse of August taking a few steps towards his mum’s outstretched arms, with his dad, Jack Brooksbank standing behind, encouraging him on.

While Eugenie didn’t caption either image, she did include a cute Easter gif to mark the occasion.

Eugenie, Jack and August will have spent Easter Sunday with Eugenie’s grandmother, Queen Elizabether II, along with many of her cousins and their own children.

Credit: instagram.com/princesseugenie

As reported by Hello Magazine, Easter Sunday was a family affair with many of the Queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren paying her a visit at Windsor Castle, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice is also said to have been in attendance, along with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their seven-month-old daughter Sienna and Edoardo’s son Wolfie.

Meanwhile, following on from their private meeting with the Queen last Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the Easter weekend at the Invictus Games in The Netherlands, where they were seen cheering on and supporting various competitors.