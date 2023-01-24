Princess Eugenie expecting second child with husband Jack

The royal family is growing once again!

Princess Eugenie has announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank. The pair are already parents to a one-year-old son named August.

Eugenie, who is eleventh in line to the throne and is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, took to Instagram earlier this afternoon to share the wonderful news.

The princess posted an adorable image of August kissing his mother’s growing baby bump. The sweet snap was captured by her husband Jack.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” the 32-year-old royal gushed.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, the royals said: “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer.”

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” the palace added.

Eugenie and Jack have yet to reveal whether or not they are expecting a boy or a girl.

The pair first entered into a relationship in 2010, after meeting at a ski resort in Switzerland.

After eight years of dating and a spell of long-distance, the couple finally tied the knot in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their firstborn, August, into the world in February 2021, at the Portland Hospital in London. At the time, the new parents broke with royal tradition by sharing a black-and-white snap of the little one’s hand on social media, shortly after his birth.

Congratulations to Eugenie and Jack!