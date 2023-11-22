Princess Eugenie admits ‘issues with food’ due to body confidence

Princess Eugenie has opened up about her difficulties with food, after being scrutinised for her appearance.

Eugenie, who is the niece of King Charles III and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, revealed for the first time that she has struggled with body confidence.

Speaking on the Tables Manners podcast with hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware, the 33-year-old was asked how she has coped with the constant media scrutiny of herself and the wider royal family.

“I think that definitely has caused a couple of issues around food, you know, for me, in terms of my relationship with that, or my relationship with having to look a certain way because it’s always like, ‘That was not a nice outfit’, or ‘She looked terrible there’. I guess everybody has that if you’re in the public eye,” Eugenie noted.

The mum-of-two then went on to explain how her many appearances in the public eye have affected her mentally.

“I guess within our family, it happens at that perfect age where you’re, you know, 13 years old and you’ve got that dorky bowl haircut and you’re a bit chubby and you know, all the boys are bullying you and all that kind of stuff,” she recalled.

Eugenie, who now spends half of her annual time in Portugal with her husband Jack and their two sons, admitted that she prefers to spend time away from home in London.

“This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares,” she praised.

Credit: Princess Eugenie Instagram

Eugenie’s revelations surrounding her mental health come just a few months after she welcomed her second child with Jack.

The couple announced the birth of their son Ernest on May 30, joining their two-year-old son August.

“Augie is loving being a big brother already,” Eugenie gushed on Instagram at the time.