Princess Beatrice’s stepson shares powerful insight on Russian invasion

By Tara Mahon

Princess Beatrice’s five-year-old stepson, Wolfie, has shared a powerful insight about the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Wolfie’s architect mother, Dara Huang, revealed that her son had been asking her questions about the harrowing situation going on in Ukraine.

“And what are they fighting for?”, asked the young boy. Huang tried to explain the complicated answer as simply as she could for her child to understand by stating “They fight for power, energy and a lot of other things that make them fight”.

The innocent tot then asked “why can’t they just borrow each others?”. His mother said that her son then spent all afternoon organising toys to donate, and ended the Instagram caption: “#ConversationsWithWolfie #babytalk #wecanlearnalotfromchildren.

Her fans didn’t waste any time praising Wolfie in the comments. One wrote, “Maybe it is his generation that will save us.”

Another sweetly stated, “A boy with a loving heart.”

Meanwhile, a third added, “So much we can learn from children. Their innocent, happy, cheerful mind & simple problem solving”.

It’s safe to say, Dara’s caption “Children are so smart”, certainly rings true.

Christopher Woolf, nicknamed Wolfie, is the son of Dara and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Huang is an architect and designer, while Edoardo is the CEO of a property business called Banda.

After their split in 2018, Edoardo fell in love with Princess Beatrice, whom he shares a six-month-old darling daughter with, Sienna Elizabeth. The Princess and Edoardo met through mutual friends, according to a source of The Sun, and became close in 2018.

The pair got married in July 2020 during an extremely intimate ceremony in Windsor with only a handful of wedding guests present due to the Covid-19 pandemic.