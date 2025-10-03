Prince William recalls how his children dealt with Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Prince William has revealed how his children coped with their mother’s cancer diagnosis.

In March of last year, the Princess of Wales announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. After undergoing several months of treatment, Kate confirmed earlier this year that she is now in remission.

As she continues her recovery, Prince William has recalled how their three children – 12-year-old Prince George, 10-year-old Princess Charlotte and 7-year-old Prince Louis – were supported during Kate’s treatment.

During an appearance on the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveller with actor Eugene Levy, the 43-year-old described himself as “generally a very optimistic person”.

“Life is sent to test us as well, and definitely it can be challenging at times. Being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are. I’m so proud of my wife and my father for how they’ve handled all of last year. My children have managed brilliantly as well,” the Prince of Wales detailed, referring to King Charles’ own cancer treatment.

Describing Kate’s remission as “great news”, Schitt's Creek star Eugene then asked William how the couple’s three children all coped with their mother’s diagnosis.

“Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these sorts of things, and children are constantly learning and adapting. We try to make sure we give them the security and the safety that they need,” the Prince explained.

“We’re a very open family, so we talk about things that bother us and things that trouble us. But you never quite know the knock-on effects it can have, and so it’s just important to be there for each other and to reassure the children that everything’s okay,” he shared further.

In a statement in January, Kate confirmed that she is in remission, four months after she announced the end of her treatment.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support,” she wrote at the time.