Prince Harry writes heartfelt letter in honour of World AIDS Day

Prince Harry has written a touching letter in honour of World AIDS Day, a movement that was particularly close to his late mother, Princess Diana.

In the letter Harry says, “On this World AIDS Day we recognise the 40 years that have shaped life for many. We honour those whose lives have been cut short and reaffirm our commitment to a scientific community that has worked tirelessly against this disease.”

“My mother would be deeply grateful for everything you stand for and have accomplished. We all share that gratitude, so thank you,” he thoughtfully wrote.

Harry then goes on to talk about the vast inequity involved in the global Covid-19 vaccine rollout, much like the distribution and availability of life-saving medication for those living with HIV in third world countries.

“Vaccinating the world is a test of our moral character and we are experiencing a spectacular failure when it comes to global vaccine equity. Similar to the AIDS crisis, we’ve yet again revealed over the past year, that the value of life depends on whether you were born and/or live in a rich nation, or a developing country,” Harry wrote.

"It’s time to draw from the lessons we learned throughout the HIV/AIDS pandemic, where millions died unnecessarily due to deep inequities in access to treatment. Are we really comfortable repeating the failures of the past?" the dad-of-two wondered.

Princess Diana shaking hands with one of the residents of Casey House, an AIDS hospice, in Toronto, Canada in 1991.

Harry’s mother Diana was famously involved in the AIDS campaign to raise awareness and break the stigma associated with the brutal disease during the 1980’s and 1990’s.

In fact, Diana opened the UK’s first HIV/AIDs unit at London Middlesex Hospital in 1987, which was a space that would care exclusively for patients infected with the virus.

Following in his mother’s footsteps, Harry has publicly undergone testing for HIV twice, in an effort to encourage others to get tested. The second time was with music icon Rihanna in Barbados.