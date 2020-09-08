Prince Harry surprised Meghan with an engagement ring upgrade

Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle in 2017 with a beautiful gold trilogy ring. However, fans of the royals were quick to notice a significant upgrade when Meghan introduced baby Archie to the world, some 18 months later.

The yellow-gold engagement ring band had been swapped out for a more delicate diamond pavé band.

Up until now, we had all believed that Meghan made the switch while she was pregnant. However, thanks to the revealing royal biography, Finding Freedom, we have now learnt that it was actually Prince Harry who surprised his wife with this special gift, on their wedding anniversary.

“On May 19, 2019, Harry also surprised his wife of one year with the gift of a ring that he had created with jeweller-to-the-stars Lorraine Schwartz, a favourite of Meghan's,” Finding Freedom authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand explained.

“The conflict-free diamond eternity band paid homage to the family of three with Meghan's, Archie's and Harry's birthstones (peridot, emerald, and sapphire, respectively) on the underside of the ring.”

The jeweler went on to explain how Harry wanted to make this ring extra “special”. She told Scobie and Durnad, “He's the loveliest person ever. So romantic, so thoughtful.”

Of course this new special addition, isn’t the only sentimental aspect to Meghan’s gorgeous engagement ring. Harry spoke in an interview with the BBC back when he first popped the question to Meghan in 2017, explaining the sweet meaning behind the ring design.

“The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together.”