Prince Harry reveals that 10-month-old Lilibet has taken her first steps

Prince Harry has shared some exciting news about his and Meghan’s 10-month-old, Lilibet. The Duke of Sussex has revealed that the tot has taken her first steps.

In an interview with People magazine, the father-of-two said that, “Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother; she took her first steps just a few days ago!”. How exciting for them!

Credit: Instagram

Lilbet’s older brother, Archie, will be turning three at the beginning of May. Meghan and Harry’s children have been kept out of the limelight since the pair stepped back from royal duties and are rarely seen in the media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were attending the Invictus Games in The Netherlands when Harry made a speech which included a mention of his son. The 37-year-old revealed what Archie hopes to be many different things when he grows up, it just depends on what day you ask him!

“Some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot- a helicopter pilot obviously, or Kwazaii from Octonauts”, he said with a giggle.

Prince Harry goes on to talk to the audience at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games about how someone’s character is what matters most and that “nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today”.

The Invictus Games were founded by Harry in 2014 to help with the rehabilitation of injured or sick veterans.

Feature Photo Credit: @hellomag via Instagram