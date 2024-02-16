Prince Harry opens up for the first time since King’s cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry has given his first interview since the news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace initially announced on the evening of February 5 that the King had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer”, after undergoing prostate surgery. The following day, Prince Harry briefly flew from his home in California to visit his father in the UK.

Now, as the King continues his treatment for cancer, Prince Harry has spoken out for the first time since the diagnosis.

The interview, which took place in Canada, was recorded at the site of next year’s Invictus Games.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Harry was asked about his meeting with his father.

“I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him, and spend any time with him? I’m grateful for that,” the 39-year-old admitted.

Declining to reveal the specific details of the King’s diagnosis, the Duke was then asked if he thinks that his father’s health diagnosis will have a “reunifying effect” for the family. Prince Harry has had difficulties with his father and older brother, Prince William, since he exited royal life with his wife Meghan in 2020.

“Yeah, I’m sure. Throughout all these families, I see it on a day to day basis. The strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together,” he noted, referring to the Invictus Games veterans.

Harry also chose to share an insight into his life in America with Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie (4) and Princess Lilibet (2).

Credit: Netflix

"The kids are doing great. The kids are growing up as all kids do, very fast. They've both got an incredible sense of humour,” he gushed, before going on to admit that he has “considered” becoming an American citizen.

“American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but not a high priority right now,” he detailed, adding that life in the US is “amazing. I love every single day.”