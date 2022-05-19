Prince Harry & Meghan filming ‘at-home’ docuseries for Netflix

If reports are to be believed, we could be getting an inside look at the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle very soon!

Much like the popular new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, Page Six has reported that an “at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style” docuseries is going to be coming to Netflix, with filming supposedly already underway.

With an air date still undecided, it’s likely that the series premiere will tie in with the publication date of Harry’s memoir, which is due to be released later this year. However, the news outlet also reported that the Sussex’s would rather it air next year.

“The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air,” a show producer is said to have told the publication.

While viewers would undoubtedly love to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex living their best lives in their Montecito, California home, it’s also unclear just how much of their everyday activites we’ll get to watch. Given how private the couple are in regards to sharing images of their children, it’s unlikely the cameras will follow three-year-old Archie and 11-month-old Lilibet.

It’s known that a Netflix film crew had been following Meghan and Harry around throughout their recent trip to the Netherlands for a separate documentary about the Invictus Games, called Heart of Invictus.

However, it’s been reported that a film crew has also been following the Royal couple on other outings, including a trip to New York which took place last September.

Harry and Meghan signed a massive deal with Netflix in the Summer of 2020 reportedly worth upwards of $100M, with the agreement that the Sussexes would produce original content including documentaries, movies, series and children's programming. However, since then we’ve seen very little content being produced. This might be the big project which they had lined up with the streaming service in the beginning, when their deal was made.

This is also expected to be a slight concern for the Cambridges and other Royals. Given the amount of bombshells which were dropped during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, there’s sure to be quite a few juicy moments and inside gossip revealed about the couple’s Royal Family across the pond.