Prince Harry is writing an ‘intimate & heartfelt’ memoir

Prince Harry is adding another title to his list of monikers as he’s now going to be a published author. The Duke of Sussex is writing an “intimate and heartfelt” memoir covering his life in the public eye.

The untitled memoir is set to be published in late 2022 by Penguin Random House, in both physical and digital formats.

Announcing the exciting news on Monday evening, the publishers state, “In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry explains, “I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

“I’m deeply grateful for the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” the Duke concluded.