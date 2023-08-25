Prince Harry confirms visit to UK ahead of Queen’s anniversary

Prince Harry has confirmed that he will soon be embarking on a return visit to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who now resides in California with his wife Meghan Markle, will be flying back to London next month to attend the WellChild Awards.

The charity’s award ceremony is due to be held on September 7, just one day before the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The WellChild awards will mark Prince Harry’s first return to the UK since his late grandmother's funeral last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were due to attend the charity ceremony last year, on September 8. However, as it ended up taking place on the day of the Queen’s death, the couple were unable to make an appearance.

Prince Harry, who has been a patron for the charity for the past 15 years, released a statement to confirm that he will attend this year’s prize giving.

We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the WellChild Awards, in association with @GSK, on 7th September. More #WellChildAwards information will be announced in the coming weeks. https://t.co/p19zC4cIrZ pic.twitter.com/qsuEDpMfOw — WellChild (@WellChild) August 24, 2023

"For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that priorities the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families,” the 38-year-old stated.

"The courage and strength embodied by these young people – and the tireless devotion of those who support them – never cease to inspire me. I’m honoured to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work,” he added.

Credit: WellChild Twitter

It is believed that Meghan Markle will not be accompanying Prince Harry to the WellChild Awards. However, it has been suggested that the Duchess of Sussex could instead meet her husband in Germany, to celebrate the start of the Invictus Games on September 9.

It has not yet been confirmed if Prince Harry will schedule a meeting with any members of the royal family during his visit. The father-of-two has notably grown distant with his father King Charles III, and his brother Prince William, following his departure from royal life in early 2020.