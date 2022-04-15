Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay quick visit to the Queen in Windsor

While travelling from their home in California to the Netherlands for The Invictus Games, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid a quick visit to the Queen, at Windsor.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie revealed on Thursday evening that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a pit-stop in their journey to ensure they get a chance to visit with Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“A Sussex spokesperson confirms that, prior to arriving in The Hague for @InvictusGamesNL, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stopped in the UK this morning to visit the Queen,” Scobie’s tweet read, adding, “It was a Windsor visit that their team recently revealed the duke ‘hoped to do’.”

According to a spokesperson who spoke to Harper’s Bazaar, Harry and Meghan spent the morning of April 14 with the Queen in Windsor Castle, after more than two years apart due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The couple stayed at their British residence of Frogmore Cottage and travelled from there to Windsor Castle, remaining unnoticed by the British public.

The publication also reports that it’s understood that the Duke and Duchess met with Harry’s father Prince Charles and his step-mum Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, before departing for The Hague. This would have also been the first time both couples have reunited since 2020.

The couple are currently in The Hague now, preparing for the Invictus Games which are set to take place in The Netherlands from April 16 to April 22.

Upon hearing about Meghan and Harry’s brief visit, many people online are of the same opinion, praising the Duke and Duchess for their gesture.

“This is amazing how Harry and Meghan scoot into the UK meet with the Queen and scoot right out and they didn't find out until after the fact. I love the Sussex's team,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I’m actually pleased they were able to do that and without everyone knowing,” another added.