Pretty Little Liars’ Ashley Benson confirms engagement with huge ring

Ashley Benson is engaged!

The former Pretty Little Liars star, best known for her role as Hanna Marin, has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Brandon Davis. The news follows a whirlwind romance between the pair.

Brandon decided to take to his Instagram stories to share the wonderful news, which Ashley soon reposted on her own account.

The 43-year-old took to his social media to share that he proposed to Ashley over a romantic dinner.

Credit: Ashley Benson Instagram

Brandon revealed the engagement to Ashley by posting a stunning snap of her engagement ring, which features a huge diamond.

“Love of my life @ashelybenson,” he penned alongside the image, to which Ashey responded: “My best frienddddd I love you”.

The 33-year-old actress also reshared an Instagram story from a mutual friend of the couple, Theresa Picciallo. The image showcases a screenshot from a FaceTime call, during which Ashley held up her engagement ring to surprise her friend group.

Credit: Ashley Benson Instagram

“Our babies are getting married!!!!!! @ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111 we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!!!” Theresa wrote in a caption.

Ashley has previously dated several famous faces, including the likes of model Cara Delevingne and rapper G-Eazy. Meanwhile, Brandon’s dating history includes Paris Hilton and The OC’s Mischa Barton.

Ashley and Brandon first sparked romance rumours back in January after the pair were spotted together. However, they have known each other for years and have mixed in the same Hollywood circles.

Credit: Ashley Benson Instagram

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2021, the Spring Breakers actress detailed that she prefers to keep her personal life private.

“I usually keep my relationships private. You obviously can't help if you get photographed together,” Ashley noted at the time.