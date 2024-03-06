Presenter Zoe Ball reveals her mum has been diagnosed with cancer

Zoe Ball has shared the devastating news that her mum has been diagnosed with cancer.

The BBC radio presenter shared the news earlier today and revealed she’s ‘heartbroken’ that her mum Julia has the disease.

Opening up about her mum’s illness, Zoe admitted ‘these are extremely tough times’ and explained that she will ‘occasionally be missing from work to be with her mum’.

Ball decided to share her mum’s diagnosis with her 697K Instagram followers alongside photos with her family.

The 53-year-old captioned the post, “Heartbreakingly our beautiful Mama Julia has been diagnosed with Cancer. As many of you know from experience, these are extremely tough times. Mum is being incredibly brave”.

“My brother Jamie & I are completely in awe of the brilliant Doctors, Nurses & support teams looking after Mum. Thank you”.

Credit: Zoe Ball Instagram

She continued, “Gratitude to our families & our extended family & friends at home & at work for their support at this time”.

“Sending out love to people reading this who are battling cancer, or awaiting diagnosis & also to the folk looking after their dear ones who are poorly”.

Zoe closed off by adding, “I'm trying to be at work on breakfast as often as I can but occasionally need to be home with my Mama. thanks to Gaby for stepping in. Lots of love”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with supportive messages for Zoe and her family.

Credit: Zoe Ball Instagram

TV presenter Gaby Roslin, who will be standing in for Zoe on BBC Breakfast Radio 2, wrote, “Love you Zoe and such huge love to your beautiful mummy".

“Sending love to you all. X”, penned comedian Paddy McGuinness.

Television host Julia Bradbury also commented to say, “So sorry to hear this Zoe. Wishing you and the family love & courage through this”.