Presenter Jo Wilson ‘overwhelmed with relief’ as she is cancer-free

by

Jo Wilson is now cancer-free!

Eight months ago, the Sky Sports News presenter announced to OK! that she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer.

At the time, the disease had spread to her lymph nodes and was Stage 3C, one below a Stage 4 diagnosis. The 38-year-old subsequently went under intense radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment in an attempt to fight back.

Now, the mum-of-one has joyfully confirmed to the publication that she has been given the all-clear from her doctor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I can honestly say, waiting for the results of my latest scan was one of the toughest times of my life,” Jo admitted in her interview, adding that she is “still trying to process” the good news.

“Before [the consultant] had even sat down, she told me, ‘It’s excellent news. There’s no evidence of disease,’” Jo continued.

The TV star explained her disbelief at that moment. “I could hardly believe it but she showed me the most recent scan compared to the one I’d had done when I was first diagnosed. This time it was absolutely clear, with none of the red ‘cancer’ zones that I’d seen on my previous scans,” she detailed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jo then recalled how she immediately shared her relief with her husband Dan, whom she married three weeks after her treatment ended, and their two-year-old daughter Mabel.

 “I rushed over there and I just said, ‘It’s gone!’ We had a huge hug and there were more tears. It was hard to take it all in at once – but we both just felt overwhelmed with relief,” she gushed.

Lastly, Jo confessed one upsetting side effect of her cancer treatment. “Before it started I was told that it would make me infertile and bring on early menopause,” she explained.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“We’d thought we might just have one last baby so it was a sad thing to deal with, being told we won’t have any more children. It does make Mabel even more special, though,” she noted, adding that “the thought of leaving her was unbearable.”

Congratulations to Jo on her wonderful news!

