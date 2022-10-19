Prepare for Taylor Swift’s new album with these celestial nails

We don’t know about you, but we couldn’t be more excited ahead of the release of Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, this Friday!

Ever since Taylor announced her tenth studio album, we have been obsessed with all things celestial. Now that the album’s release week has finally arrived, we feel like doing a few things to celebrate it – and one of them is painting our nails for the occasion.

Across all of our favourite social media sites, you can find some gorgeous celestial patterns that are guaranteed to make your nails pop. We have chosen a few of our top picks to share with you, which will hopefully give you some inspiration to liven up your nails.

If you want to bring the moons and stars to your nails, then look no further! Check out our favourite looks below:

How stunning do these nails look? This navy-based design showcases beautiful celestial stars, moons and polka dots. These would go perfectly with every look!

We love these nails for their wispy design! Taking a more neutral approach with its nude-pink base coat, these nails give a dreamy atmosphere with their cloudy effect, alongside the traditional moons and stars. If you don’t want to go for an intense colour such as navy, then this would be a great option.

These nails give us major Midnights vibes! The design genuinely looks like it could be the night sky, with its blue-ombré colour, flecks of glitter and stick-on gold stars. So dreamy!

Green is a dream! We’re in love with these mystical dark green nails. From the two-toned polishes, the standout colour on the littlest finger and the sparkly gold detailing, this design is like something straight out of a galaxy far far away.

If you want to go for more of a colourful vibe, these nails would be perfect for you! The pink-and-red clashes will make your nails pop, and the celestial theme still continues to shine with these adorable sun and moon sketches.

Lastly, we have such a soft spot for this design! The nude pink base with its gold moon and stars gives your nails an elegant look to reflect the morning sky, and then the dark blue ombré swirls begin to sweep in, representing nighttime taking hold. They are truly a work of art!