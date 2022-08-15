Pregnant women now eligible for second Covid booster

Although we have all been enjoying the warm weather recently, the winter season is only around the corner – and the health service wants us to be prepared for what it may bring.

The HSE has announced that pregnant women can now come forward to receive their second Covid booster.

Women must be at least 16 weeks pregnant in order to receive the vaccine.

The booking system for second boosters opened last week, and the vaccines are being administered from today.

Anyone over the age of 60 is also being invited to book their second booster vaccine, as well as anyone over the age of 12 who has a weak immune system.

Over the coming weeks and months, further cohorts will become eligible to book their additional booster vaccine, including children aged 5-12 who are immunocompromised.

Covid vaccinations are available at vaccination centres and in participating pharmacies across the country. Booking is essential to avoid disappointment.

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, urged those who are eligible to book their booster vaccine as soon as possible. “It's about the autumn and winter and getting protection against infection in the coming months, particularly when we may see seasonal influenza and we're seeing respiratory viruses co-circulate with Covid-19,” he noted.

You must wait until at least four months after you have received your first booster before registering for your second. The vaccination date of your first booster can be found on your Covid certificate.

If you have had Covid recently, you must wait at least four months after your positive test or when your symptoms began, before receiving another Covid vaccine.

The portal to book your second Covid booster can be accessed here.