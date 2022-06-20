Pregnant Charlotte Crosby reveals the gender of her first baby

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby now knows the gender of her first child and she’s shared this exciting news with the rest of the world.

Charlotte and her boyfriend Jake Ankers are expecting a baby girl!

Taking to social media on Sunday evening, the mum-to-be shared a lovely video from her extravagant gender-reveal party, which was attended by close friends, family and a small film crew.

During the video, party goers watched as a little plane attempted — again and again — to write the letter ‘G’ in the sky with smoke, followed by an explosion of confetti cannons, which threw pink confetti into the air, confirming that the happy couple were indeed expecting a baby girl.

@charlottegshore

The crowd then erupted in cheers as Charlotte and Jake hugged each other and their parents.

In a separate post shared this morning, Charlotte penned a sweet message for her darling daughter. “To our little girlie. Your so precious to us already. My shining little star. The world is yours for the taking,” she lovingly wrote.

“Words can not describe how excited we are to meet you little superstar. A little girl can you all believe it. This photo will forever be my favourite photo @staceyclarkephoto you nailed it so hard last night,” she added, alongside a gorgeous photo of Charlotte and her beau embracing each other after hearing the wonderful news.

Family, friends and fans have been taking to the comment section, congratulating Charlotte on becoming a girl-mum, including several of her Geordie Shore co-stars.

Mum-of-two Marnie Simpson sweetly wrote, “So happy for you char!! I know how much you wanted a little girl! Can’t wait to meet the little beauty! Already marrying her off with rox.”

Meanwhile, Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagen gushed, “The most beautiful picture I’ve ever seen. You got your wish and I’m so happy for you both! I couldn’t think of better people to raise a child together she doesn’t realise how lucky she is to have you both as parents.”

“Just imagining her little personality already is making me well up. I cannot wait to watch you grow through this journey. My sister forever,” Holly commented.

“Eeeek so happy for you girl [heart emoji] congratulations,” Love Island’s Olivia Bowen lovingly wrote.

“Did you not want a boy ?” joked Geordie Shore’s Kyle Christie.