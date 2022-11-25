PRAI Beauty launches 24K Gold Range at Boots

Rather than trying to be the latest buzzword in the beauty industry, Gold has stood the test of time as a key ingredient in skincare for many centuries. Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, it can help reduce inflammation, slow ageing and wrinkles, strengthen the skin barrier and brighten and energise skin. The much-loved PRAI Beauty 24K Gold Wrinkle Repair Range has launched at Boots, making skincare a little more luxe.

Targeting midlife skin, it has been luxuriously formulated, combining advanced peptide technology with the unique anti-inflammatory, glow-giving powers of pure 24K Gold. Skin is instantly energised, primed and protected. Not only that, but gold also helps key ingredients permeate deeper into the skin, to enhance their age-defying benefits for longer-lasting benefits.

24K GOLD WRINKLE REPAIR CREME – RRP €48.99

The hero within the collection is the buttery hydrating day cream which boosts luminosity and primes and protects the skin:

24K Gold to reduce inflammation and boost luminosity

Nulastic Silk to enhance the skin’s own structural support system

Tripeptide Syn-Coll to optimize collagen and reduce wrinkles

24K GOLD CAVIAR WRINKLE REPAIR SERUM – RRP €52.99

Your golden-ticket to a youthful glow.; the hero serum combines famous LineFactor with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C and real 24K Gold to address signs of ageing, ease inflammation and supercharge luminosity:

24K Gold to reduce inflammation and boost luminosity

LineFactor™ technology to jumpstart the skin rejuvenation process

Hyaluronic Acid to help plump and fill in wrinkles

Vitamin C for brighter, firmer skin

The night cream of your dreams. It combines award-winning peptide technology with Hyaluronic Acid and pure 24K Gold in an amazing, pillow-soft, whipped texture. Its pampering and effective, working to activate smoother, firmer, brighter skin as you sleep:

24K Gold to reduce inflammation and boost luminosity

Hyaluronic Acid to help plump and fill in wrinkles

Tripeptide Syn-Coll to optimise collagen and reduce wrinkles

Nulastic Silk to enhance the skin’s own structural support system

Centella Asiatica to help revitalise skin and reduce sun damage Pea and Bamboo Extracts for gentle exfoliation and to fade age



24K GOLD CONCENTRATE RETINOL+ RRP €52.99

A gold standard age-defying hero. It’s a concentrated treatment to harness the clinically proven power of Retinol to dramatically firm, smooth and brighten skin as you sleep. Combined with the glow-giving powers of 24K Gold and hydrating hero Hyaluronic Acid, there’s simply nothing better to transform skin fast:

Encapsulated Retinol to dramatically smooth wrinkles

24k Gold to reduce inflammation and boost luminosity

Hyaluronic Acid to help plump and fill in wrinkles

Cenetella Asiatica to help revitalise skin and reduce sun damage

Coconut Extract to soothe and nourish skin

Lisa Snowdon – Brand Ambassador for PRAI Beauty

“The 24K Gold Wrinkle Repair Range is a brilliant all-rounder for women wanting to achieve that all important glow, with the reassurance the ingredients are improving fine lines and wrinkles. I love that it contains real gold, so luxurious! It leaves my skin really dewy.” Lisa Snowdon Pro-Ageing Advocate & Brand Ambassador for PRAI Beauty.

Shop the PRAI Beauty 24K Gold Collection now at Boots Stores nationwide and Boots.ie.