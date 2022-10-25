Powerful spoken word piece shows how equality can be achieved

A young Irish-Sudanese word artist and musician, Adam Mohamed, has created a powerful spoken word art piece with the GOAL NextGen Youth Programme, to share a positive message for the future where equality and fairness is experienced by everyone.

Adam’s inspiring words have been produced into a film which has been scored with his own original music- clearly a man with many talents!

The incredible words in this piece show that equality, fairness and love is achievable if everyone works towards that goal.

“People who seek change are only a small fraction, to make a difference we need everyone to take action. We need to learn more, understand the facts, connect with each other, have a global impact. Everyone says that to share is to care, and to reduce inequality will make the world fair”.

The GOAL NextGen Youth Programme helps to develop the next generation of young activists across the globe. It brings young people together from all over the world to deepen their understanding of important topics such as global citizenship and global justice issues.

The young people that attend the programme are encouraged to be empowered by the knowledge and skills they acquire, to act for a more sustainable future for all.

Speaking about the mission of the programme: Victoria Walshe, GOAL Global Citizenship Manager said, “GOAL's NextGen Youth programme brings young people together from all over the world to deepen their understanding of Global Citizenship”.

She continued, “We believe that deeper and longer-term engagement is the best possible way to support a generation of young people who are passionate about a fairer and more sustainable future.

