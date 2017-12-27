Post-mortem to be conducted today after women’s body found in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman at her home on Rathmines Avenue, Dublin 6.

The woman is believed to be aged in her 40s.

The discovery was made shortly on St Stephen's Day around noon.

he Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and the body remains at the scene which is currently preserved.

The results of a post-mortem examination are expected to be known today.

The findings will determine the course of a Garda investigation.

We will bring you more on this story nas we have it.