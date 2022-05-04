Post Malone announces he’s going to be a dad as girlfriend is pregnant

Congratulations is in order for the American rapper Post Malone as he has revealed that he and his girlfriend are expecting their first baby together.

The 26-year-old was speaking to TMZ when he made the exciting announcement. He told the news outlet, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad”.

He continued, “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can everyday”.

Sources also told TMZ that Malone and his girlfriend celebrated the announcement with family and friends in Southern California last weekend.

This will be the Sunflower singer’s first child.

Posty and his girlfriend have kept their relationship very private. He has not revealed the identity of his girlfriend and she has managed to stay completely out of the limelight so far.

The Circles singer whose real name is Austin Richard Post, had more exciting news last week when he announced the release date for his latest album entitled 'Twelve Carat Toothache'. This is the rapper's fourth studio album and is set to be released on June 3.

The rapper has released one song from his upcoming album so far. One Right Now features The Weeknd and is a synthy hip-hop track.