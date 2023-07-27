Porescreen SPF 40 by Dermalogica achieves healthy-looking pores & radiant complexion

No matter the season, whether indoors or out, we’re exposed to UV rays every day. We understand that sunscreen is one of the biggest non-negotiables in our skin care routine – but today, we also want our sun care products to work harder. It’s not enough for sunscreen to deliver high protection, it needs to perform beyond SPF.

Porescreen SPF 40 is a multi-benefit mineral sunscreen that delivers protection against UVA and UVB rays, while supporting healthy-looking pores, minimizing their appearance with a blurring, primer-like effect, and enhancing skin tone with a hint of tint for radiant skin.

Our lightweight, 100% mineral, blendable sunscreen is formulated with Zinc Oxide to help defend skin, and is suitable for different skin tones. This antioxidant-rich formula with 2% Niacinamide helps reduce the appearance of pores and hydrate skin for improved texture. A multifaceted formula with Green Microalgae, Squalene, and Vitamin E blend blurs and smooths skin to help support healthy-looking pores while an encapsulated light-reflective tint enhances skin tone with a sheer finish.

RRP: €65/£55

Available now at Dermalogica.ie and all authorized Dermalogica stockists.