Polly & Andy launch the most adorable Rainboots for adults & kids alike!

Waterford based sustainable footwear company Polly & Andy have added family-friendly rainwear to their collection. Designed by Polly & inspired by her son Andys needs, these boots are ideal for playgrounds, parks and forest walks. Don’t allow rain to hamper your adventures, and keep puddle-jumping feet cozy and dry. Oversized handles make them easy for kids to put on and take off.

Manufactured from FSC-certified natural rubber (latex extracted from trees) with a supersoft bamboo lining, these boots are comfortable from the first wear. Lightweight and flexible, they ensure dry, happy feet with a joyful pop of colour from the signature Polly & Andy Rainbow Stripe!

Created for mud, rain, seawater, sand and anything else a day on the move can throw at you. When you remove them, the mud stays on the boot and not on your clothing and socks. Each pair of Rainbow Stripe Sustainable Rainboots comes with a durable canvas bag that can be used to transport them, all muddy boots can be popped into the boot or backpack until the next time they are needed.

What’s so great about these rainboots?

Super Soft. Surround your feet in sustainable comfort and care.

Lightweight and flexible – easy to move in. Perfect for exploring.

Bamboo lining is naturally antibacterial, anti-fungal and odour resistant.

Perfect for every member of the family with a size range from toddler to adult UK size 7.

Durable and strong. Enjoy many happy days of outdoor fun.

Natural rubber, sourced sustainably is an environmentally conscious choice.

Large handles for easy on and off.

Canvas bag for easy, mud-free transport.

Pair with your favourite Polly & Andy Seamless Bamboo Socks for the ultimate comfortable, warm and dry experience.

Available in sizes from children's size 7 up to adult size 7. Purchase from www.pollyandandy.com and stockists nationwide.