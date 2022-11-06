Polished London launches revolutionary ‘Hydro XP Dental Capsule’

Throw away the toothbrush and dish soap duo and behold the new Hydro XP Dental Capsule – Polished London’s latest innovative technology, here to save you the time spent scrubbing your mouthguards, retainers, aligners, and dentures clean!

This stylish and technologically advanced device is clinically proven to meticulously clean all types of dental wear – killing 99.9% of germs in the process, in just five minutes flat. The cleaning action works by generating a high ultrasonic frequency of 42Hz which agitates the water and causes powerful microscopic bubbles to form. This then forcefully removes debris from every surface, nook, and cranny of your orthodontal accessories.

The device sterilises using Ultraviolet-C light radiation, a known disinfectant for air, surfaces, objects and water that has been used extensively for more than 40 years. All bacteria and viruses tested to date (many hundreds over the years, including Covid-19) respond to UV-C disinfection.

Owner and Founder of Polished London, Debbie Sleeman, was going through her very own Invisalign journey when she realised that no technology existed on the market that would clean and disinfect her retainers daily, leading her to follow the old-fashioned advice of gently scrubbing, followed by a deep clean twice a week. This encouraged her to create a product that provided a hassle-free solution, resulting in the development of the ingenious Hydro XP Dental Capsule.

“The Hydro XP Dental Capsule is ideal for anyone who wears dentures, is in the process of receiving orthodontic treatment, to keen sportspeople who regularly use mouthguards” says Debbie.

“It is very compact and lightweight, providing the perfect solution to keeping dental ware clean and hygienic at home or whilst travelling”.

To use the device simply plug it in, place your dental ware inside, fill it with water, switch it on and leave it to work. After five minutes, the clean is complete and the device will automatically switch itself off, leaving you with a result you can be sure is clean, hygienic and ready for use.

Available in both Jet Black and Pure White, The Hydro XP Dental Capsule (RRP €70/£59.99) is available online via www.polishedlondon.com and stockists nationwide.