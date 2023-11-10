Police launch investigation as Co. Antrim child dies ‘suddenly’

Police in Co. Antrim have launched an investigation following the sudden death of a child.

It is believed that the child, whose gender and age has not yet been revealed to the public, died overnight last night.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed that the force has started an investigation into the sudden death.

“Police remain at the scene of a sudden death in Larne this morning, Friday, November 10,” they stated earlier today.

“Officers received a report yesterday afternoon, Thursday, November 9, of a medical emergency involving a child, at a property in the Loran Avenue area of the town,” they continued.

“A child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away. A post mortem will now be carried out today to determine the cause of death and enquiries remain ongoing. Until a post mortem is completed, we will not know the cause of death and would, therefore, urge people to refrain from speculation in relation to this death,” they added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the medical emergency services detailed that several crews were dispatched to the property in Larne.

“The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 1.07pm on Thursday following reports of an incident in the Antiville area of Larne,” they recalled.

"NIAS dispatched a rapid response paramedic and two emergency crews to the incident. The charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board was also asked to attend,” they explained.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children,” they concluded, confirming the location of the child’s passing.

Many people in the community have been expressing their shock and sadness at the sudden events, including local DUP councillor Andrew Clarke.

"Around about lunchtime there was a lot of activity – various ambulances arriving, the air ambulance came, and that activity continued throughout the afternoon,” he shared in an interview with the BBC, adding: "There was a lot of shock in the local area as news filtered out.”