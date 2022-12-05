Pointless star Richard Osman marries Doctor Who’s Ingrid Oliver

Congratulations are in order for Pointless presenter Richard Osman and his wife Ingrid Oliver as they have tied the knot.

Richard has delighted fans by sharing the first photo from the couple’s special day to his 136K followers on Instagram.

The Thursday Murder Club author captioned the post, “The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingrid_oliver. Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We're so, so happy”.

The snap shows the happy couple walking down the aisle with Richard dressed in a navy three-piece suit, with a tie to match a red rose pinned to his chest.

The 52-year-old's blushing bride wore a long balloon-sleeved white gown with a plunging neckline and pearls around her neck. The Hustle actress held a white bouquet and had her hair slicked back into a bun, which her veil hung beautifully from.

Many famous faces and fans of the pair headed to the comments to congratulate them on their marriage.

Holiday Homes in the Sun host Amanda Lamb wrote, “Oh huge congratulations to you both. What a stunning picture. Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness (I also realise I should’ve written this backwards or omitted the vowels)”.

“Congratulations and all the love in the world to you both”, penned Saturday Kitchen Live’s Olly Smith.

Wanted Down Under host Nicki Chapman added, “A huge congratulations! You both look so happy”.

Osman confirmed his engagement to Ingrid, whom he met during the Covid-19 lockdown, in May of this year after fans speculated the couple were planning to exchange vows as Oliver was pictured wearing an emerald on her ring finger.