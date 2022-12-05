SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Pointless star Richard Osman marries Doctor Who’s Ingrid Oliver

by

Congratulations are in order for Pointless presenter Richard Osman and his wife Ingrid Oliver as they have tied the knot. 

Richard has delighted fans by sharing the first photo from the couple’s special day to his 136K followers on Instagram.

The Thursday Murder Club author captioned the post, “The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingrid_oliver. Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We're so, so happy”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richard Osman (@misterosman)

The snap shows the happy couple walking down the aisle with Richard dressed in a navy three-piece suit, with a tie to match a red rose pinned to his chest. 

The 52-year-old's blushing bride wore a long balloon-sleeved white gown with a plunging neckline and pearls around her neck. The Hustle actress held a white bouquet and had her hair slicked back into a bun, which her veil hung beautifully from.  

Many famous faces and fans of the pair headed to the comments to congratulate them on their marriage. 

Holiday Homes in the Sun host Amanda Lamb wrote, “Oh huge congratulations to you both. What a stunning picture. Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness (I also realise I should’ve written this backwards or omitted the vowels)”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richard Osman (@misterosman)

“Congratulations and all the love in the world to you both”, penned Saturday Kitchen Live’s Olly Smith. 

Wanted Down Under host Nicki Chapman added, “A huge congratulations! You both look so happy”.

Osman confirmed his engagement to Ingrid, whom he met during the Covid-19 lockdown, in May of this year after fans speculated the couple were planning to exchange vows as Oliver was pictured wearing an emerald on her ring finger. 

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.