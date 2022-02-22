Podcaster Georgie Crawford shares sad news amid surrogacy journey

Irish podcast host Georgie Crawford has shared a heartbreaking update amid her surrogacy journey, which has been ongoing for over 18 months.

Georgie and her husband Jamie are already proud parents to their five-year-old daughter, Pia, whom they welcomed into the world in 2017, the same year in which Georgia was diagnosed with breast cancer.

With a dream of growing their family, Georgie and Jamie started to look into the surrogacy process and freezing her eggs before Georgie’s cancer treatment began.

At the beginning of this year, the mum-of-one shared the very exciting news that she and Jamie had been matched with a surrogate in Ukraine.

“All our dreams came true on December 23rd when we were matched with our surrogate,” the broadcaster announced on January 4. “We can’t wait for this adventure. We love our families so much, they never stopped loving and supporting us over the past 18 months.”

However, due to the amount of uncertainty in Ukraine at the moment, Georgie and Jamie have decided to put their surrogacy journey on hold for the time being.

“Over the past two weeks we have watched the news nonstop and have been on an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least,” Georgie emotionally wrote on Instagram Stories this morning. "Our embryo transfer was due to take place yesterday but we felt like it was best for our family to ask our clinic if we could pause the process until things (hopefully) settle.”

“Our clinic were so supportive but unfortunately our surrogate mother felt like she had to keep going in the process and was to be put forward to another family who felt ready to proceed.”

“When I say unfortunate, I mean unfortunate for us,” Georgie added. “I have no doubt in my mind that our surrogate made the best decision for her family. I thought about her all day long yesterday and have nothing but love in my heart for her.”

Credit: instagram.com/georgie.crawford

Georgie goes on to explain that she discussed the whole experience in more detail on the most recent episode of her podcast, The Good Glow. "My podcast is my safe place so I have explained everything about how I feel in today’s ep with my soul sister @clairesolan.”

Opening up on her decision to go down the surrogacy route in the first place, Georgie said, “Every single day in my recovery journey from cancer I have longed for another baby. My heart aches when I think about it and breaks a little when Pia speaks about a little brother or sister.”

“I know everyone’s journey is different but growing our family is the right thing for us. Making the decision not to carry a baby myself was so extremely hard for me and I still think about it everyday.”

“But I know in my heart I want to stay on my cancer drug for as long as possible.”