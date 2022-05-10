Podcaster Deborah James raises over €1M amid cancer battle

Deborah James, also known as ‘Bowel Babe’ on social media has shared some heartbreaking news after her five year battle with bowel cancer.

The You, Me and The Big C podcast host has taken to Twitter to tell her followers, “The tweet I never wanted to write. The time has come to say goodbye”.

“5 years to prepare, doesn’t make it any easy”.

The tweet I never wanted to write. The time has come to say goodbye. 5 years to prepare, doesn’t make it any easy. I’m under hospice at home care, & I’m spending my time surrounded by my family. Please buy me a [drink] to see me out and raise vitial funds. https://t.co/AztN5FziLR — Deborah James (@bowelbabe) May 9, 2022

The 40-year-old continued, “I’m under hospice at home care, & I’m spending my time surrounded by my family”.

Deborah closed the post by saying, “Please buy me a drink to see me out and raise vital funds”, followed by a link to 'Just Giving' fundraising website.

The F*** You Cancer: How to Face the Big C, Live Your Life and Still be Yourself author has already raised over £1.1M in the space of just a few hours for Cancer Research UK.

After being diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer, it unfortunately developed to stage 4. The blogger has been using her Bowel Babe blog to spread awareness of bowel cancer.

With another post on Instagram, the mum-of-two went into more detail about the devastating update. She wrote, “We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball".

"My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I’m not in pain and spending time with them”.

“Nobody knows how long I’ve got left but I’m not able to walk, I’m sleeping most days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams”.

“I know we have left no stone unturned. But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can’t continue anymore”.

The campaigner went on to say, “Right now for me it’s all about taking it a day at a time, step by step and being grateful for another sunrise”.

“My whole family are around me and we will dance through this together, sunbathing and laughing (I’ll cry!!) at every possible moment!”.

“You are all incredible, thank you for playing your part in my journey. No regrets. Enjoy life x. Deborah”.