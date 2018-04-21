Lucy Hale just reminded us why it’s okay to love ourselves first

Sometimes, it can be difficult to make time for ourselves in our hectic world.

Pressures from work, relationships and our social lives can make self care and 'me-time' impossible – but one actress is reminding why it's okay to be a little selfish sometimes.

Taking to Instagram, Lucy Hale told her followers exactly how she took the time to recharge.

'For the last week I took a solo trip to Arizona,' the actress wrote.

'I spent my days hiking, meditating, and spending time with myself. I’ve never done this before because I used to feel that putting myself first was selfish. It’s not.'

'Not only is it healthy, but it’s necessary so that you can be the best for everyone else around you.'

'I know this happens in other industries other than the one I’m in, but it’s incredibly easy to get sucked into the vortex of worrying about the next job, the success of a current one and what others think of you.'

'This trip was a beautiful reminder that my health and happiness are crucial to the life I want to live and in order to be the best for my career and my loved ones, it’s necessary to do really nice things for yourself.'

'SO, I highly recommend treating your mind, body and spirit right.'

We don't need to be told twice.