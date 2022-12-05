Planning a weekend away? Grand Central Hotel Belfast is a must

If you’re thinking about heading to Belfast for a weekend away with your partner, there is no better hotel to stay at than the Grand Central Hotel Belfast. From the luxurious decor to the friendly staff, we couldn’t fault this wonderful hotel. We were lucky enough to stay at Grand Central Hotel for an entire weekend during the Belfast Christmas Markets, which made our stay even more magical. The clue really is in the name- the grandness of the hotel will transport you into a world of sophistication.

We started off in the gorgeous reception, decorated perfectly to fill you with festive cheer with their multiple Christmas trees and poinsettia plants dotted throughout the lobby. The fast check-in process with the ever-so-helpful and informative receptionist meant we could head straight up to our room after a long day of travelling.

When we got to our room it was simply stunning. We stayed in a Deluxe Double on the 21st floor of this 23-story hotel so you can just imagine our incredible view of Belfast! The huge windows meant we could see all across the city from Belfast City Hall to the Harland & Wolff cranes. The bed was super comfortable with ample room. There was a desk and chair, which doubled as a handy make-up station! As well as a small table with two other chairs to enjoy a cup of tea or coffee at from the hot drinks station in the room. There was also a flat screen TV that had lots of stations and streaming apps.

The bathroom really was a masterpiece, with a big shower, bath (which I took full advantage of with a Lush bath bomb!) and an illuminated mirror, making it the perfect spot for selfies with the great lighting.

For breakfast each morning we headed down to the first floor for a lovely buffet-style start to the day. It was busy but after a short wait for a table, with tea and coffee offered, we were soon seated in the lovely dining area. From freshly cooked hot food, to a full continental which included fruit, pastries and cereals, the breakfast had such a great variety to suit all tastes. Staff were constantly checking if we needed hot drink refills and there were juice and smoothie options also. The delicious breakfast muffins are a must-try as they were so light and tasty- definitely my favourite out of all the breakfast options!

We headed to the Seahorse Restaurant on the first floor for dinner on Saturday night, where the staff were so attentive. We had the duck and sirloin steak- cooked to perfection- at this fine-dining restaurant. The food was superb and the atmosphere, very elegant and warm. Later into the evening we headed up to The Observatory on the 22nd floor where we enjoyed a cocktail each and were given a complimentary bowl of popcorn. There was a huge range of cocktails with many named after iconic places in and around Belfast.

If you’re planning on a trip to Belfast before Christmas is upon us, Grand Central Hotel is perfect as it is just a stone's throw away from the incredible Belfast Christmas Markets- we could see them from our room, adding to the festive feel of the place. The hotel is just a short distance to all of the shops you could need to buy your loved ones their Christmas presents. St. George’s Market was also only a short walk away and is a lovely spot to tuck into some local food.

All in all, if you’re looking for a hotel that is central to the Christmas markets, shopping areas, tourist spots and public transport, Grand Central Hotel Belfast is the place for you. This snazzy hotel brings elegance to the city of Belfast with fine dining, gorgeous views, divine cocktails and staff that couldn’t be more helpful and friendly. They definitely helped to make our trip to Belfast one to remember and we can’t wait to go back sometime soon.

To book your stay, click here.