Pixie Lott reveals she’s expecting first child with husband Oliver

Congratulations are in order for Pixie Lott and her husband Oliver Cheshire as they have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The singer shared the wonderful news earlier today by posting a collection of photos of herself and Oliver proudly holding up baby scans.

Posting the photos to Instagram in a joint post, Oliver penned the sweet pregnancy announcement message, revealing how excited the couple are to be having a little one together.

He wrote, “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their exciting news.

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards wrote, “Oh my goodnessss! Congratulations babe this is amazing news”.

“Awwww Pixie this is so lovely! Congratulations to you both”, penned Girls Aloud band member Nicola Roberts.

The X-Factor star Lucie Jones added, "Awwwww this is wonderful! You look gorgeous congratulations".

Pixie also did an interview with British Vogue to share more details about her pregnancy so far.

The 32-year-old explained, “Oliver and I are both big family people, so we’ve always wanted to have our own. Once we’d had the wedding, it just made sense. I was approaching the 28-week mark by the time we celebrated our first anniversary on 6 June, and we just feel very lucky that it’s all working out”.

“We’re not planning on having a gender reveal party, although we do know what we’re having. We were so excited to find out, it’s nice to keep that information just for us”.

“Feeling the little kicks with Oli has been magical and I am hooked on getting the little outfits, we are so excited”.

The Voice Kids coach then spoke about her own mum, detailing how she hopes to be just like her when her bundle of joy arrives.

“My mum has taught me so many things that I want to pass onto my own child. She’s a total go-getter who goes out there and makes stuff happen, but she’s also very family-orientated, that’s how she brought us all up. It’s why we’re all so close”.

“She’s a rock to so many people – a super mumma – and I hope I can be one, too”.

Pixie went on to discuss the pregnancy symptoms she’s been experiencing so far. “I’ve been lucky enough to feel good throughout my pregnancy so far, I escaped very lightly in terms of sickness, there was just a lot of tiredness in the early stages”.

The Cry Me Out singer also revealed their baby is due to arrive in September so they really don’t have long to wait, but they are making sure to squeeze in a babymoon before the birth.